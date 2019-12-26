Fetch Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

