FidentiaX (FDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $63.00

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $206,253.00 and $63.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.44 or 0.06030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001216 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX (FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com.

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

