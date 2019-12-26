Financial Survey: Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.02 -$7.97 million N/A N/A DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeon Global Health and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Risk and Volatility

Aeon Global Health has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -60.29% -253.30% -87.35% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DermTech beats Aeon Global Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

