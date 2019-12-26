Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Hits $119,464.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 239.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 148.8% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $119,464.00 and $337.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00327291 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003639 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014934 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

