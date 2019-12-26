First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First of Long Island by 669.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First of Long Island by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 20.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIC opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. Equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

