FirstBlood (1ST) Price Hits $0.0823 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $1,627.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

