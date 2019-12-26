FirstCoin (FRST) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $99,737.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085198 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.79 or 0.99874293 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002151 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

