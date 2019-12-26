Flash (FLASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $115.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Flash has a market cap of $3.11 million and $115.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

