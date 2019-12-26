FLETA Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $551,418.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

