FLO Price Down 5% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $8,060.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064973 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

