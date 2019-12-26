Flowchain (FLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,566.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00024359 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $91,566.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.76 or 0.05967729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.