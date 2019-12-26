Friendz Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $33,767.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitMart. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,028,168 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

