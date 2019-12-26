FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. 5,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $279.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

