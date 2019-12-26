FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. FTX Token has a market cap of $209.91 million and $2.60 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00029726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.53 or 0.06033834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,037,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,164,963 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

