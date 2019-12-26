FunFair Market Capitalization Achieves $20.94 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, FunFair has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $325,076.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, Livecoin, C2CX, Gate.io, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

