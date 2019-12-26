Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000352 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,100.09 or 0.96464581 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

