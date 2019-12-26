FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $2,329.00 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00332828 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003627 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010210 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

