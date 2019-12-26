FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Capitalization Hits $17,761.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. FuzzBalls has a market cap of $17,761.00 and $16.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

