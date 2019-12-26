Galactrum (ORE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $19,514.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Galactrum Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,723,298 coins and its circulating supply is 5,003,298 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

