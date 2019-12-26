GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $437,516.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $437,516.00 and approximately $779.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.69 or 0.05910144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024169 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

