GAMB Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. GAMB has a market cap of $440,670.00 and $1,005.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB's official website is gamb.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

