GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, Livecoin, Poloniex and Coinrail. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $8,024.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00557200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009091 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, BitBay, Coinrail, Upbit, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

