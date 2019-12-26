Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 66,000 Shares

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,131.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 38.61. Gamma Communications PLC has a one year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.30).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

