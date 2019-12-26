Gas Hits One Day Volume of $881,571.00 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00013057 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinnest, Huobi and Bitinka. Gas has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $881,571.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Koinex, Binance, Bitinka, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX, Coinnest and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

