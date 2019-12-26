Gems Hits Market Cap of $211,243.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Gems has a total market cap of $211,243.00 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.