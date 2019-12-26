Gexan Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $22,832.00 and $11,200.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064911 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00045270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00547042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00234485 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085456 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001816 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,701,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,378,239 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.