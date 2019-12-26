GINcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,045.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $51,292.00 and $1,045.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.01745899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02620094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00637246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00063251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00381804 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,900,757 coins and its circulating supply is 7,900,747 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

