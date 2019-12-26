Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Glaukos posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

NYSE GKOS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $276,702.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

