Global Digital Content Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,948.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $95,948.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 379% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00555383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,613,878,925 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

