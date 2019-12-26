GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $347,852.00 and $4,815.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 21,377,808 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

