GMB Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One GMB token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. GMB has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $2,374.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GMB has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.76 or 0.05967729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.