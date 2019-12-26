Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.27. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $851,253.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.99. 895,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

