GoldBlocks (GB) Price Reaches $0.0019

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $29,140.00 and $21.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00045270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00547042 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

