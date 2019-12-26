GoldCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,116.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $588,334.00 and $1,116.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.