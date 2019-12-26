Golem (GNT) Price Reaches $0.0295

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Bitbns. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX, Coinbe, Binance, Koinex, Upbit, WazirX, Mercatox, Liqui, Cobinhood, OKEx, BigONE, ABCC, Tidex, Braziliex, BitMart, YoBit, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Zebpay, Huobi, BitBay, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Ethfinex, OOOBTC and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.