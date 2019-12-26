GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of GrafTech International worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 3,304,825 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $47,421,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GrafTech International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after acquiring an additional 571,203 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 3,470,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,360,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 825,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

