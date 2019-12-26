Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 143,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $144,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,117,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,918,761.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lawrence West purchased 35,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,681,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,244 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 575,161 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,336 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 861,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,598. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTE shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

