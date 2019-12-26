Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Green Plains Partners posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,301. The company has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

