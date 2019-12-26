GreenMed 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

