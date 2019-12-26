Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $30.01 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013914 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin and Hotbit. Grin has a market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,706,480 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

