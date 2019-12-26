GXChain Price Reaches $0.39 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. GXChain has a market cap of $25.61 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005355 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, QBTC, BigONE and Huobi. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018998 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Binance, Gate.io, QBTC, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

