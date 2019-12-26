Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $75.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $71.49 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $66.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $287.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.48 million to $302.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.32 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $355.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The company had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 312,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

