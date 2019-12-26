Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. ValuEngine lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 227,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,094. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

