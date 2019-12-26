Happycoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $535,356.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00544732 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,237,175 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

