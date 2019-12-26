Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Harte Hanks’ earnings. Harte Hanks reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harte Hanks will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harte Hanks.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HHS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 10,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.92. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

