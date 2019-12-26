Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

