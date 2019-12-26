HBZ coin (HBZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,853.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $26,853.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

