Head to Head Analysis: NortonLifeLock (NLOK) & Its Rivals

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) is one of 211 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NortonLifeLock to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NortonLifeLock and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion $31.00 million 21.75 NortonLifeLock Competitors $2.00 billion $377.60 million 26.11

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

NortonLifeLock pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NortonLifeLock pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 38.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock’s rivals have a beta of -8.75, meaning that their average share price is 975% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 21.39% 12.82% 4.61% NortonLifeLock Competitors -7.13% -95.32% -6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NortonLifeLock and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 2 0 2.40 NortonLifeLock Competitors 2118 9539 16748 872 2.56

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.80%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

