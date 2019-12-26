Head-To-Head Comparison: CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & Sothebys (OTCMKTS:BID)

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sothebys and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sothebys 10.47% 28.39% 5.03% CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sothebys and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sothebys $1.04 billion 2.56 $108.63 million $2.48 22.98 CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.23 billion N/A $359.06 million $0.86 9.29

CAPITA GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sothebys. CAPITA GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sothebys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sothebys and CAPITA GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sothebys 0 4 0 0 2.00 CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sothebys currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Given Sothebys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sothebys is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Sothebys has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sothebys beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks. In addition, the company provides art advisory service. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CAPITA GRP/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

