Head to Head Survey: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Ameri (NYSE:AMRH)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Ameri’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.92 billion 1.29 $250.82 million N/A N/A Ameri $43.00 million 0.13 -$16.90 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 5 3 0 2.38 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 2.90% 2.00% 1.11% Ameri -55.53% -119.32% -47.21%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ameri on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

